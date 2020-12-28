Arthur Lawrence Maison, 80, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away peacefully Thursday, December 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri. He was born May 22, 1940 to Arthur B. and Geneva (Head) Maison in Columbus, Kansas.

Arthur graduated from Columbus High School and later from Kansas State with a Business Degree. He was united in marriage to Donna Fee on August 7, 1960 in Columbus, Kansas. Arthur worked for Duckwalls, and then became a buyer for Wheatbelt and Tractor Supply, he also became executive manager for several companies. His last job was a car salesman for CarMax. Arthur attended First Christian Church and was a Mason as well as a Shriner. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and hunting. Arthur treasured being with the family and loved ones.

Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Donna Maison of Blue Springs, Missouri; children, Jeffrey Maison and wife Donna of Fort Worth, Texas, Kimberly Williams and husband Todd of Kearney, NE, Dawn Maison of Independence, Missouri; brother, Stephen Maison and wife Marsha of Stillwater, Oklahoma; sister, Mary Susan Whaley of Miami, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Bret, Jordan, Cameron, Alyssa, Lauren; five great-grandchildren; niece and nephews. Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Geneva Maison; brother-in-law, Ronald Whaley.

His family will receive friends and family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, Missouri. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Park Cemetery in Columbus, Kansas. Memories of Arthur and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.