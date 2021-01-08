Janalee Windle of Oologah, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 72.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Eastside Baptist Church in Collinsville, Oklahoma.

Janalee was born on April 12, 1948 in Joplin, Missouri to Fred Weston and the former Ada Elle Pliler. She married Martin Windle on June 18, 1983 in Tulsa. Janalee made her career in the Insurance industry working in the Property and Casualty division. She had her longest employment with Tedford Insurance before retiring after 45 years in the industry. Janalee loved music. She was a member of Fellowship Community Church where she expressed that love by singing in the choir. Music was not her only talent. Janalee was known as an exceptional cook. Her friends and family will miss her dearly.

Janalee is survived by husband Martin Windle of the home; her son, Mark Windle and wife Mary-Kyle; stepdaughters, Tonya White and husband Paul, and Sheila Strode and husband Chuck; her brother, David Weston; four grandchildren, Weston Windle, Joanna Windle, Kandrath Watkins, and Phillip Pogue; two great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. Janalee was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ada Pliler and her brother, Mack Weston.