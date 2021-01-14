Carolene Lilly Weiss, age 86, passed away from this life to be with her Lord and Savior at her home on January 10, 2021 surrounded by her family and loved ones. Carolene was born on January 10th, 1935 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma and graduated from Joplin High School. Her parents were Glen and Eunice Fenix.

She owned and operated Moochers Bar & Grill in Nenana, Alaska from 1980-2016. She retired and moved back home to Lowell, Kansas in 2016 to be closer to her family. Carolene, was an active member on the town Council, president of the Nenana Ice Classic for many years, and always helping those in need in the community. She started the first girls’ softball team and first boys peewee football team in Redfield, Arkansas. Carolene loved dancing, playing cards, games, and spending time with her family and friends.

She married her first love Carl Lilly in Fort Sill, Oklahoma who preceded her in death. Later in life she met and married her second love Vern Weiss in Nenana, Alaska who preceded her in death. Carolene, was also preceded in death by her parents Eunice and Glen Fenix, brother-n-law Wylie Burkhart, and son Gary Breedlove. She is survived by six children and three step-children: son ; Lee (Copper) and Gina Breedlove of Joplin, Mo; daughter Carla and Gary Goldman of Whitehall, Arkansas; triplet girls Carmen Lilly of Minnesota; daughter Cathy and Dale Crane of Lowell, Kansas; daughter, Teresa and Kenny Lewis of Joplin, Missouri; son Micky and Lupi Lilly of Joplin, Missouri; son Kevin and Candace Weiss of Anchorage Alaska; son Carl Weiss of Hawaii; and daughter Lynn Weiss of Utah. She is survived by one sister Nancy Burkhart of Joplin; 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great children, and several nieces and nephews.

Carolene was loved by all that knew her, her children were the loves of her life. She was entrusted to Derfelt’s Funeral Home in Baxter Springs, Kansas. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.