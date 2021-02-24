Leah Jean Thomas of Hannibal, Missouri and formerly of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Mark Burkey will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no public visitation held.

Those attending the service will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Leah was born on January 31, 1922, the daughter of Ira and Elnora (Harvey) Williams near Riverton, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Virgil M. Thomas of McCune, Kansas on June 23, 1946, in Riverton. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2006.

Survivors include two sons, Dr. Duane Thomas (Jeanne) and Dr. Blaine Thomas (Mindy) of Hannibal, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Diana Thomas of St. Joseph, Missouri; brother, Lloyd Williams (Jean) of Wichita, Kansas; five granddaughters; one grandson; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Thomas is preceded in death by a son Phillip, grandson Wade, four brothers and three sisters.

Leah received a scholarship to Friends University in Wichita, Kansas where she attended for two years before transferring to Pittsburg State College in Pittsburg, Kansas, to attain her Bachelor of Science in Education. Leah taught Physical Education, Health and English in schools in northeast Kansas for many years and later completed coursework in Library Science from Emporia State College in Emporia, Kansas. She was an elementary school teacher at Stowell Elementary and later the librarian at the Hannibal Middle School before moving to Overland Park, Kansas, where she spent 15 years as a librarian at Aquinas High School in Shawnee, Kansas. Throughout the years she directed school plays and sponsored classes, pep clubs and quiz bowl teams. Her teaching career totaled 38 years.

Leah was a member of Kappa Kappa lota, a professional sorority for teachers, in which she held several local, state and national offices, serving as Kansas State President 1994-1995. She was also a member of Willow Creek Friends Church in Kansas City, Missouri and spent many years teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes. Leah was an avid Kansas University Jayhawks Basketball fan.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Beth Haven staff for its compassionate and professional care for Leah.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Haven Nursing Home, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.

