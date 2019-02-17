Amelia Kathryn “Emma” Kaiser, 90, Grainfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

She was born Amelia Kathryn Hartman on April 20, 1928, in Grainfield to Adam and Kathryn (Zimmerman) Hartman. She was a 1946 graduate of Grainfield High School.

She married George Kaiser on Aug. 28, 1950, in Park. He preceded her in death in 2007. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Gove, beginning as a clerk on Saturday mornings, then became the postmaster, where she worked until 1992 when she retired after 23 years.

Survivors include three sons, David, WaKeeney, Alan, Grainfield, and Duane, Littleton, Colo.; a daughter, Norma Weber, Grainfield; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Park; burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter.

A vigil will follow at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice Services, Inc., in care of the funeral home.

