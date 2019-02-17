Mary Catherine “Kay” Wellbrock, 81, formerly of Hays, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Tulsa, Okla.

She was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Hays to Louis and Louise (Leikam) Wellbrock. She grew up and went to grade school in Catharine. She was a 1956 graduate of Girl’s Catholic High.

She worked for Southwestern Bell as an operator from June 1957 to August 1993. She worked at the Hays office for 20 years, then transferred to Wichita and Topeka. Upon retiring in 1993, she moved back to Hays. In 2011, she moved to Broken Arrow, Okla., to live with her niece, Pam Whitham and husband, Dave.

She didn’t have children of her own, but was a grandma to all of the family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include a brother, Richard “Dick” Wellbrock and wife, Kim, Hays; many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Louis Wellbrock Jr., and Leo J. Wellbrock; and her dog, “TYGIE”.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Clines-Keithly Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Victory Worship Center/Food Pantry in Colcord, Okla., or Hays Community Assistant Center.

