Irene Beilman, 95, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

She was born May 9, 1923, to Aquiline and Mary Romey. On May 23, 1943

She married Ben “Bun” Beilman on May 23, 1943. Together, they shared 74 years of marriage until he preceded her in death June 16, 2017. They lived in Hays until 1975, then moved to Topeka with one last move to Colorado in 2013.

She enjoyed her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time gardening, writing long letters to her loved ones, taking pictures and putting them in her picture books as well as preparing delicious dinners for her ever busy dinner table.

Survivors include six sons, Mick (Jeanne), Broomfield, Colo., Paul (Sharon), Las Vegas, Gene (Celina), Hays, Jim (Valerie), Topeka, Chris (Theresa), DeSoto, and Bernie (Jeanette), Topeka; two daughters, Clarita Beluscak, Broomfield, Colo., and Laurie Toepfer (Phil), Hays; a sister, Kathy Riedel, Wichita; a brother-in-law, Allen Arnhold; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Maryann Deskins and husband, Jim, and Flo Beilman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Elmer Romey; and three sisters, Marie Hertel, Ellie Young and Carole Arnhold.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; inurnment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church.

A rosary will be at 9:40 a.m. Monday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or Masses.