Rose Marie Hughes, 68, Hays, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 16, 1950, in Gulfport, Miss., to Fannie (Gatlin) and C.L. Hughes.

She enjoyed barbecuing, playing dominoes and going fishing. When she was not enjoying those things, she would watch wrestling, football or her favorite talk shows.

Survivors include two sons, Alex Myers and wife, Ayanna, and Johnny Myers and wife, Michelle, Hays; a daughter, Margaret Thompson and husband, Montoya; three brothers, Marvin Hughes and wife, Annie, Sanders Hughes and wife, Annette, and William Hughes; two sisters, Marilyn Dillon and Martha Dallas; her special friend, Earline Beard; seven grandchildren, Patricia Smith and (Brianne), Anthony Myers (Khia), Jasmine Gamer, Shawanda Williams, Alex Williams, Johnny Myers and Christopher Lowry; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Temple Church of God in Christ, Bogalusa, La.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com