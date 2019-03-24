Mary Winsor Bartholomew, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Asheville, N.C.

Services will be at 2 p.m. April 13 at St.Giles Chapel at Deerfield, Asheville.

Richard F. “Dick” Shields, 82, Glade, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his home.

Arleen A. Wittman , 76, Hays, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic, Hays; burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.

A vigil /rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.