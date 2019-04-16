Eldon Martell, 62, Quinter, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Gove County Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Hoisington to Kendall E. and Betty J. (Herrman) Martell. He was a graduate of Hays High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in music education in 2002 and master’s degree in music education in 2003 from Fort Hays State University.

He was a music instructor in the Wheatland-Grinnell School District.

Survivors include his mother, Hays; a brother, Brad Martell and wife, Lillian, Bettendorf, Iowa; a sister, Debbie Bielefeld and husband, Gene, Abilene; five nieces and nephews, Nate Martell and Bria Martell, Bettendorf, Ryan Bielefeld, Overland Park, Kelly Bielefeld and wife, Angie, Clearwater, and Darcy Doege and husband, Kent, Charlotte, N.C.; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601; inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Wheatland-Grinnell School Music Department in care of the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.haysmemorial.com.