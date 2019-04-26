Warren C. Kraus, 92, Ellis, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Ellis.

He was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Hays to Carl and Sadie (Ward) Kraus.

He married Rosemary Duncker on Dec. 21, 1947, in Ford. He was a farmer. He was U.S. Navy veteran, serving on the Tulagi at the end of World War II.

He was a member of the Hays and Ellis United Methodist Churches, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, 40/8, Kansas Farm Bureau and he was presented a Quilt of Honor.

Survivors include his wife, Ellis; a daughter, Sheila Phillips and husband, Michael, Maryville, Mo.; two brothers, Kenneth Kraus, Omaha, Neb., and Harold Kraus, Hays; a grandson, Mark Craig and wife, Sarah and children, Wyatt and Juliet, all of Brooklyn, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Kraus; two brothers, Eldon and John Kraus; and a sister, Dorothy Bemis.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hays United Methodist Church; burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis with military honors of the Hays VFW Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601 and from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Memorials contributions are suggested to Hays United Methodist Church or Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org).

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com