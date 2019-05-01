Daniella Renee Moore, 54, Osborne, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Downs Care and Rehabilitation.
A celebration of life service will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Osborne VFW Hall.
There will be no visitation.
