McPHERSON — Afton Marie Campbell, 88, of McPherson and formerly of Little River, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Afton was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Vernal, Utah, to Clarence Betts and Helen Sibby (Webb) Freestone.

Afton was united in marriage to George W. Campbell on Nov. 22, 1948, in Casper, Wyo.

Survivors include her children, Donna L. Becker, of McPherson, and Wade Campbell and wife, Dee Ann, of Little River; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, George; brothers, Roy Freestone and Ted Freestone; and stepbrother, Kenneth Freestone.

Private graveside service will be held Friday, May 24, at Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River.

Memorials: to Hospice of Reno County, in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Condolences: www.stockhamfamily.com.