BELLEVILLE — Marion L. Johnson, “Mr. J.,” 83, of Belleville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Aurora to Harold and Mary (Ming) Johnson. He married Kathyrn Konovalsky on July 24, 1960.

He is survived by his wife, Kathyrn, of Belleville; sons, Bryan Johnson (Roger Aguirre), of Ensenada, Mexico, and Whit Johnson (Shelley), of Belleville; granddaughters, Kayley Johnson, of Minot, N.D., and Kendsey Johnson, of Belleville; and brother, Eugene Johnson (Joy), of St. Joseph, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation: 1-9 p.m. Monday, May 20, with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., and Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m., all at Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home, Belleville.

Funeral with Masonic Rites: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at American Lutheran Church, Belleville.

Full obituary and online condolences: www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com.