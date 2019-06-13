MOSCOW — Christopher John Lahey, 38, died June 10, 2019, in Wichita.

He was born Jan. 8, 1981, in Ulysses to David Thane and Angela Jean (Carroll) Lahey.

Chris graduated from Moscow High School and graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

He is survived by his mother, Angie Lahey; brothers Thaddius A. Lahey, Mikhail W. Lahey and Brock E. Lahey and grandmother June Lahey, all of Moscow; and grandparents Richard and Jane Carroll, of Show Low, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandfather Vance Lahey.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Moscow Cemetery,.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Robson Funeral Home in Hugoton.

A memorial has been established for David and Charlotte Lahey Education Fund. Please make checks payable to David and Charlotte Lahey Education Fund. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 236, Hugoton, KS 67951.