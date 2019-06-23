Dorothy Marie Divelbess, 68, of Salina, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born July 27, 1950, in Topeka, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Nelson) Anderson. She married Philip Divelbess, Oct. 1, 1971, in Salina.

Dorothy worked for the USD 305 Lunch Program as a bookkeeper until her retirement. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Cross and VFW Auxiliary. Dorothy loved keeping track of her grandkids and spending time with family.

She is survived by: her sons, Philip Jr. (Lynda) of Grand Junction, Colo., and Michael (Jonnie) of Marquette; grandchildren, Jarrod Divelbess (Carly), Tyler Divelbess, Robyn Divelbess (Blake Nichols), Aaron Divelbess (Ali), Nick LeFevre, Josh LeFevre (Areli), and Katie Colon (Marcus); and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Philip; brother, Lloyd Bradley Anderson; and sister, Sandra Emig.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with family present from 6-8.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Ryan Mortuary. A private burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice or Salina VFW, in care of Ryan Mortuary.