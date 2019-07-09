Marilyn Wagner

DODGE CITY - Marilyn J. Wagner, 86, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Dodge City, following a short illness.

She was born November 13, 1932, on the family farm near Offerle, KS. She was the daughter of Cecil and Mabel (Frolich) Offerle, Sr. She graduated from Offerle High School and received her Bachelors Degree from Fort Hays State University. She was a Music Teacher and Librarian for the Bucklin School District for over 38 years, retiring in 1993.

She was a longtime member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bucklin and a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dodge City, where she was a Sunday School Superintendent, member of Mary Martha Guild and Ruth Guild, and served on the Holy Cross Board of Education. She was the longtime church organist at Bucklin and Dodge City until her health recently prevented her from playing. She was also a member of the National Education Association, Retired Teachers Association, Sew Sassy Sewers quilting group, and a Board Member of the Community Garden. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing and quilting, doing ceramics with friends, KU Basketball, and loved reading. Her granddaughters were the light of her life.

On August 16, 1959, she married Henry 'Bob' Robert Wagner at Kinsley. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2016.

Survivors include: her son, Kent Wagner and wife Casey, Holcomb, Kansas; her daughter, Elaine McDaniel and husband Jeff, Dodge City; two sisters, Maurine Jenkins, Greensburg and Dolores Moss and husband Tom, Steele, North Dakota; five granddaughters, Shelby Waldman and husband Jerod, Whitney Doan and husband Taylor, Courtney McDaniel, Morgan Wagner and Chelsea Wagner and significant other, Andrew Jost; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Waldman, and Baby Doan due in December.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Cecil Offerle, Jr.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dodge City, with Rev. Randall Jahnke officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Offerle. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.

The family suggests memorials to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Organ Fund or the American Cancer Society via The Cancer Center of Kansas both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com

