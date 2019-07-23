R. H. ‘Dick’ Taggart, 95, formerly of Hays, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Wheatland Nursing Center, Russell. He was born April 7, 1924, near Olpe to Logan Coyd and Dessie Almira (Oakley) Taggart. The family moved to Wichita, in 1935 where he attended public schools. He obtained a degree in electrical engineering after attending Wichita State University and Kansas Sate University and moved to Hays in 1950

He married Margaret Louise Parham on Dec. 27, 1946. He later married Esther Jane Owen on Nov. 22, 1967. She preceded him in death. He worked for the Central Kansas Power Company until his retirement in 1986.

He served three years in WWII as a Radar Technician with the 310th Bomb Group 57th Wing 12th Air Force of the U.S. Army Air Corps in Europe.

He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Hays Masonic Lodge No. 195 A.F. and A.M., the United Methodist Church and was a charter member of the Hays Optimist Club. He was active in community programs for the Boy Scouts of America, youth baseball and softball.

His hobbies were golfing, fishing, hunting and woodworking.

Survivors include four sons, Thomas Taggart and wife, Jane, Bunker Hill, R. Bruce Taggart and wife, Germaine, Hays, Lonnie R. Hill and wife, Annie, Kipp, and William P. Hill, Tallahassee, Fla.; four daughters, Connie S. Taggart, Shawnee Mission, Phyllis L. Shipley and husband, Steve, Gladstone, Mo., Tamara K. Vega and husband, Joseph, Pueblo, Colo., and Theresa F. Hill and Ty Rupp, Ellis; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, D. Coyd, Dale L. and William A. Taggart.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601; inurnment in Fort Hays Memorial Gardens, Hays, with military honors by Hays VFW Post No. 9076.

Memorials are suggested to Hays Community Assistance Center.

