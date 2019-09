Nancijane Hitchcock Crone, 81, of Apache Junction, Ariz., died on April 14, 2019, at her son’s home. Nanci was born on Feb. 16, 1938, in Wray, Colo., to Leslie Everett Hitchcock and Gladys May Halstead Hitchcock.

She married Donald Crone in 1957. They were happily married for 61 years and had six children together.

Memorial services for Nanci and Donald will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 28 Trosper Drive, Monte Vista, CO 81144.