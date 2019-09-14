STOCKTON — Brad Hrabe, 62, passed away Sept. 11, 2019 in Downs. He was born Nov. 19, 1956 to Doyl and Dorothy (Thyfault) Hrabe. He married Cathy (Burgess) Hrabe, April 20, 2001.

Survivors: wife, Cathy; son, Trevis Hrabe; daughters, Kelse Schneider (Bryce), and Jackie Hrabe; stepdaughter, Mashell Arens (Brad); brothers, Christopher (Jean) and Alec Hrabe; sister, Regina Muir; and 13 grandchildren. Preceded in death by: parents; and brother-in-law, Brad Muir.

Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton, with Rosary and Divine Mercies at 6:30.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Stocton. Graveside services at a later date.

Memorials to the Church in care of the funeral home.

