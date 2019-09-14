MCPHERSON — Charlene Marie Fitzmorris, 76, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Cedars House. Charlene was born Feb. 25, 1943, to Charles Joseph and Margarette (Purdon) Moriarty. She married Larry Joe Fitzmorris, Aug. 17, 1963.

Survivors: husband, Larry; daughter, Kelly Kohl (Rick) of Moundridge; sons, Douglas Fitzmorris (Danica) of McPherson, Shawn Fitzmorris (Christy) of Kansas City, Mo., and Ryan Fitzmorris (LaChelle) of Hays, Kansas; brother James Fitzmorris (Shari Moriarty) of Kansas City Mo.; and 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Pierce Fitzmorris.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, McPherson, with Rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with burial in McPherson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: the Church, in care of Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, McPherson.