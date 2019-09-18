COLBY — Anna Mary (Fleming) Barnett, 89, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Anna Mary was born June 24, 1930 to Henry L. and Laura W. (Kirby) Fleming in Logan. She married Morris Barnett, Aug. 27, 1952.

Survivors: her children, Cheryl Towsley (Forest) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Charles Barnett (Rylinda) of Colby; sisters, Bernett White, and Merle Ellis of Colby; grandchildren, Kristy Karnes, Brian Barnett and Anna Towsley; two great-grandchildren; a brother-in-lawt; and three. Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Morris; two brothers; and a sister.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Mortuary with burial in Beulah Cemetery.

Memorials to: Fairview Estates, in care of the Mortuary.

