NORTON — Lila Marie (German) Atwell, 88, passed away Sept. 15, 2019 in Salina. She was born Aug. 1, 1931 to Delmar and Birdie (Neff) German, in Glen Elder. Lila married Leroy Atwell, Sept. 7, 1952.

Survivors: daughter, Linda Ziegler (Ken) of Oakley; sons, Leon (Treva) of Norton, and Lance (Christine) of Garner, Iowa; five grandchildren, Amber (Russ Wolters). Brett (Kylie Shoemaker), Leron, Kallie, and Lindsey, and three great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Benjamin, and Braxton; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by: her husband, Leroy; her parents; brother, Max; and other relatives.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Enfield Funeral Home, Norton.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Norton Christian Church with Private family interment in Norton Cemetery.

Memorials to: the Lila Atwell Memorial Fund in support of the Norton County Health Department.