SUPERIOR, Neb. — George Jensen, 85, passed away Sept. 13, 2019, in Superior. He was born Oct. 20, 1933 to Addis and Esther (Riber) Jensen. He married Marlys Troudt, June 9, 1957. He was a U.S Navy veteran. George owned and operated Jensen Oil Company for nearly 50 years.

Survivors: his wife, Marlys: children, Deb Boyles (Marvin) of Mankato, Jay Jensen (Angela) of Lindsborg, Kevin Jensen (Kathleen) of Hingham, Mass., and Janae Jensen (Daniel Ferguson) of Prairie Village; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Willard Jensen (Trudy); sisters-in-law, Muriel Follmer, and Donna Jensen (Darrell); and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents.

Services with Military Honors: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Olive Hill Church, rural Superior. Burial was held Sept. 14, at Spring Creek Cemetery, Ruskin, Neb.

Memorials to: the Church, in care of Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior.