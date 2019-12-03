Alcide “Sid” Balthazor, 93, Salina, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Cathedral; burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery with a luncheon following at the church.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the church. A rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the church.

Agnes Helen Kindler, 95, Hoisington, formerly of Russell, Lakewood Calif., and Esbon, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Country Place Senior Living Center, Hoisington.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Esbon Village Café. Cremation was selected by the family and her ashes will be inurned in Esbon Cemetery.

H. James “Jim” Brungardt, 81, Victoria, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, with military honors by the Victoria Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1751. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main Victoria, KS 67671.

A vigil with the Daughters of Isabella and Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Basilica. The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.