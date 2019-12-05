Chris R. Darge, 61, passed away Dec. 3, 2019.

Chris R. Darge, 61, passed away Dec. 3, 2019. He was born Sept. 26, 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, to Glenn and Virginia (Echols) Darge.

He married Cathy Butterfield on Nov. 23, 1985. She survives him at the home. He is also survived by his daughter, Beth (Brett) Horseman, Leavenworth, one sister, Treva (Mokhles) Francis, Arlington, Texas; and four grandchildren, Emma and Alexis Moore, Ella and Lila Horseman, one niece, Kimberly (John) Hoiser, Texas, and best friend, Tim Weddle, Lansing.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, his sister, DeNese Darge, and stepson, Donnie Moore.

Family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davis Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to LAWS, Leavenworth County Humane Society, or CASA.

Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Chris’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.



