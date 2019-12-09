LINCOLN — Lee Edward Modrow, 92, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Lincoln. He was born March 7, 1927, in Lincoln, to John and Lena (Castle) Modrow. He married Carol Frances Clark, Sept. 7, 1962, in Barnard. He was a United States Army veteran.

Lee was a lifetime resident of Lincoln where he worked for Western Auto and many years at Hall Furniture and Mortuary, where he did sales, flooring, and cemetery set-up for funerals. He was also the longtime Lincoln City Cemetery sexton.

Lee is survived by: his wife, Carol Modrow of Lincoln; and special nephew, Bob Gleeson of Katy, Texas. He was preceded in death by: his brothers, Roy, Dale, and Lawrence Modrow; and sister, Marlene Gleeson.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Parson's Funeral Home, Hall Chapel, Lincoln.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the First Baptist Church, Barnard, with inurnment and military honors following in the Milo Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Lincoln County Hospital, in care of Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel, 111 E. Elm, Lincoln, KS 67455.

Online condolences: postrockfs.com.