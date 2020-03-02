Donalda Mae (Donnie) Hobson Lindholm, 92, died Feb, 27, 2020, at Baldwin Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Worden United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Worden United Methodist Church. Burial will follow service at the Worden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Worden United Methodist Church Youth Group or Vinland Fair Board. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.

Donalda Mae (Donnie) Hobson Lindholm was born Sept. 9, 1927, at the family farm in rural Baldwin City, Kansas, the daughter of Donald Stephen Hobson and Mary Maria (Mae) Barkley Hobson. Donnie attended Union #34 and Oakdale #10 one-room schools through the eighth grade. She then attended Baldwin High School graduating with the class of 1945. She was an active member of Worden United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker. Donnie enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting and attending many youth activities. She was a 4-H sewing leader for many years while her daughters were 4-H members.

Donnie was united in marriage to Laurel Duaine Lindholm on Feb. 24, 1947, at Worden United Methodist Church. They just reached their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Donnie is survived by her husband, Duaine Lindholm, of the home; two daughters, Terrie Lindholm and Connie Taylor, both of Baldwin City; five grandchildren, Tina Caruthers, Vicki Mignot (Jim), Jody Merritt (Jerod), Crystal Allison (Barrett), and Luke Taylor; 10 great-grandchildren, Kaden Keith, Chase and Nathan Mignot, Brett (Mikayla) and Ace Courtney, Oliver Merritt; and Trenton, Bergen, Marcus and Kayla Allison; one great-great grandson, Caleb Courtney; sister in law, Patricia Gilges of Baldwin City; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Donnie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, June Hobson; brothers, Gene, Stephen and Tom Hobson; and daughter, Cheryl Spurlock.