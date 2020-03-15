Terry Lee Myers, 71, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 12:56 p.m., Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 while in the company of family members, at McPherson Hospital.

Terry was born in Lyons, Kansas on August 30, 1948, a son of Helen Mae (Huffman) and Lloyd Robert "Bob" Myers.

Terry attended the Little River grade school and graduated from Little River High School, Little River, Kansas in 1966, the last year before consolidation with Windom and Geneso. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he honorably served in the Vietnam War. After his service to his Country he attended Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kansas.

He was a member of Little River Congregational United Church of Christ.

Terry Lee Myers was united in marriage to Barbara Joy Nelson on January 30, 1971 at South Gate, California. The young couple established their first home together in South Gate until June of 71, when they moved to Little River, Kansas. This union was blessed with two daughters, Tina and Terryl. In 1992 the couple moved to McPherson.

Through the years Terry worked for TM Deal Lumber yard, Little River, was an operator for MAPCO, worked at the Conway ISO Plant, worked for the Rice County Builders in Little River, worked maintenance supervisor for the Hutchinson Correction Facility until his retirement in 2004. He also owned and operated Myers Rentals in McPherson.

Terry was a member of the American Legion Post in Little River, Kansas and was a volunteer Fire Fighter for Little River. Terry enjoyed golfing, fishing, working on his rental houses and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 49 years, Barbara Myers, of McPherson, Kansas; his daughter's, Tina Kelso and her husband Mike, of Langdon, Kansas and Terryl Kasper and her husband Nicholas, of Newton, Kansas; his siblings, Bob Myers and wife Marilyn, of Florida, Karen "Kim" Halbert and husband Kurt, of Little River, Kansas, and David Myers and wife Patty, of Lyons, Kansas; his three grandchildren, Bruce Kelso and wife Allisha, Curt Kelso and wife Casey, and Ashley Kelso; his three great-grandchildren, Emma Kelso, Jaxson Kelso, and Grayson Medlin; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Danny Myers and a nephew Matthew Myers.

Following Terry's wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in memory of Terry and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.