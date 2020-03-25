SALINA - Susan A. Gross, 70, of Salina, died March 21, 2020. She was born to Ralph and Frances Ripley Gross in Garden City. Susan worked for the Kansas Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services for over 30 years.

Susan is survived by her brothers, Eugene Gross (Connie) of Holcomb, William Gross (Elaine) of Salina, Douglas Gross (Kay) of Salina; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Opal Gross; and brother, Warren Lee Gross.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inturnment will take place in Valley View Cemetery, Garden City. Memorials to Tammy Walker Cancer Center, Salina. Online condolences at www.ryanmortuary.co