Janet Keaton passed away in Arizona on April 3, 2020. She was born in Franklin County on May 30, 1942 and lived in the area most of her life, in Ottawa and Homewood, before moving to Gardner a few years ago.

Survived by: Brother Jim & Wife Connie, of Topeka and Sister Patsy and husband Hank, of Topeka.

She was married to George Keaton in October, 1961 and they had two sons, Brian and Brad, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. No services were held and a private gathering will be held at a later date.