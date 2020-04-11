Velma M. Keplar Age 90 Of El Dorado

Velma’s life began on April 17, 1929 in Chase County; the daughter of Clarence and Hazel (Lowman) Odle. She graduated from El Dorado High School. She was united in marriage to Harry Keplar in 1949. Velma kept her home and cared for her children. She was rooted in her faith and was a 60 year member of Temple Baptist Church. Velma was active in the church in her younger years, serving dinners and helping as much as she could. Velma enjoyed gardening and tending to her chickens and goats. She enjoyed going for car rides and sight seeing. She especially enjoyed her children and great-grandchildren.

Her greatest joy was her family which includes her children Don (Cathy) Keplar of Andover, Linda (Randy) Noeller of Augusta, Judy (Larry) Wilson of El Dorado; grandchildren Kim (Richard) Meyers, Gabe Keplar, Jacob (Stacy) Keplar, Danny (Sherri) Noeller, Alan (Jessica) Noeller, Kevin (Julie) Noeller, Aaron (Jennifer) Wilson and Darryl Wilson; 15 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Velma passed away on April 7, 2020 in Augusta.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harry, whom passed away in 2018; her parents and sister Alice Smith. Friends may gather at the Carlson Funeral Home of Sunday, April 12 from 5-7.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, April 13 privately at Carlson Funeral Home. Velma will be laid to rest at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado.

We invite you to attend the visitation and remind you that the governor’s orders are in effect for attendance. We ask that you rotate your visit with other guests so that we may maintain the limit of 10 in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Temple Baptist Bus Ministry. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Velma at www.carlsoncolonial.com