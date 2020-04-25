Jeff was born on May 5, 1958 in El Dorado to Mary (Linn) and Art Canady. Jeff met his soulmate, Gloria (Haines) Canady at the age of 16 and the two enjoyed 46 years together. Jeff and Gloria have two children, daughter Kacy (Canady) Barker and her husband Dustin Barker of Alexandria, VA and son Jacob Canady and his wife Kathleen (Coffin) Canady of Littleton, CO.

Jeff worked hard his entire life – in the oil fields, truck driving, plastic manufacturing, and with individuals with disabilities. He was an avid fisherman and skilled hunter. Jeff loved being outdoors and gardening. An outlaw by nature, he was notorious for noodling catfish even before it was legal. Jeff learned to love the game of soccer through his daughter and shared his love of the outdoors with his son. He worked hard, played hard, and loved a lot of people along the way. Jeff will be greatly missed, always remembered, and never forgotten.

Jeff is survived by his wife and his two children; sister Connie (Canady) Blake of Augusta; his brother Phil Canady and wife Trisha of Edgewood, TX; 8 nieces and nephews; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and 12 great-great nieces and nephews. Jeff was a proud father and the best uncle to so many.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; sisters LaHonna Moyer and Carolyn Miller; brother-in-law Ronnie Blake; nephew David McClellan; and many hard-working men that he loved like family.

A Private Memorial Service will be held on a later date; invitation only.

