Reva G. Roemer

Reva G. Roemer, age 66, died May 2, 2020 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. She was born on June 30, 1953 in Scott City, KS, the daughter of Duane Alvin and Elaine May Harper Roemer. Reva was a resident of Mosaic in Garden City since the early 1990’s moving from eastern Kansas.

Survivors include her four brothers, Randy Roemer of Healy, KS, Royce Roemer of Dighton, KS, Rick Roemer of Scott City, KS and Roger Roemer of Mission, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the current virus situation, a graveside service will be held at a later date and time. Interment will be in the Healy Cemetery in Healy, KS. Memorials In Lieu of Flowers can be made to Mosaic in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home.