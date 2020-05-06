Scott Bains, Jr., 64, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 5:05 a.m., Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 in the company of his loving wife, at his residence.

Scott was born in Winter Park, Florida on June 29, 1955, a son of Alberta Mae (Williams) Jones and William Scott Bains, Sr.

Scott attended the Winter Park Schools in Florida.

Scott worked for Femco and currently was working for Moridge Mfg., as a fork lift driver.

Scott enjoyed biking, talking with his friends and family.

William Scott Bains, Jr. was united in marriage to Mary Anna Edwards Prine on May 14, 1993 at McPherson, Kansas. The couple established their first home together in McPherson.

He is survived by his wife Mary Bains, of McPherson, Kansas; his step-children, Justin Prine, of McPherson, Kansas, Daniel Prine and his significant other Crystal McCracken, of Lindsborg, Kansas, Gabriel Prine, of Wichita, Kansas; his siblings, Linda Will and her husband Darrel, of Oviedo, Florida, Billy Jean Chester, of Weirsdale, Florida and Shirley Bains, of Encinitas, California. He is also survived by his grandson, Gabriel Prine

Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family burial will be at a later date.

Family requests donations to Scott Bains, Jr. Memorial Fund and can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 W. Euclid St., McPherson. Ks. 67460; 620-241-2550.