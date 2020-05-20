Arnie J. Neufeld of Inman, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Hutchinson, KS. Arnie was born November 4, 1943, to Jacob B. Neufeld and Katherine (Pauls) Neufeld of Inman, KS. He was the youngest of eight siblings, who all enjoyed life and adventures on the family farm near Inman.

Arnie graduated from Inman High School and Bethel College. He worked as the director for the McPherson County Council on Aging for 33 years, retiring in 2009. Arnie was an avid fisherman and lover of the outdoors.

He met his late wife, Helen, during his volunteer service time at Saskatchewan Mennonite Youth Farm in Rosthern, Saskatchewan. Arnie and Helen were married December 15, 1967, in Hague, Saskatchewan and enjoyed 52 years of marriage, until Helen's death in January of 2020. Arnie and Helen enjoyed working in their large vegetable and flower gardens and being a part of the farmer's market community for many years. They also enjoyed doing fish fry dinners at the McPherson County Senior Centers that Arnie had been an integral part of. Arnie was also an active member of First Mennonite Church of Hutchinson.

Arnie was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Helen; brothers, Walter Neufeld, Peter Neufeld and Bert Neufeld; sister, Bertha Miller; and a grandson, Logan Neufeld.

Arnie is survived by: children: son, Darcy (Peggy) Neufeld of Hutchinson, KS, daughter, Tammy Neufeld of Thayne, Wyoming, and son, Cory (Michelle) Neufeld of Inman, KS; siblings, brother, Ed (Sherie) Neufeld of Olathe, KS, sister, El Frieda (Marvin) Funk of Kinsley, KS, sister, Esther (Tony) Regier of Hutchinson, KS; and seven grandchildren, grandsons, Payton and Landon and granddaughters, Haydnn, Ashlyn, Avery, Harper, and Dakota.

A celebration of Arnie's life will be announced at a later date. Friends may sign his book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Mennonite Church, Hutchinson, or MDS (Mennonite Disaster Service), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.