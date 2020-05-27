Janis Kay Foster, 65, a lifetime resident of Ottawa, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.

Janis was born July 19, 1954, in Lawrence, Kansas to James Homer and Georgia Rose (Hardacre) Baugher.

She was united in marriage to Melvin Homer, Sept. 19, 1969. They later divorced. Janis married Gary Foster, Aug. 6, 1982, in Ottawa. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include three children, Christine Jeanette Ferguson and husband, Scott; Chad Brian Foster; Kyle James Foster and wife, Heather, all of Ottawa; five grandchildren, Trenton Scott Ferguson, Paige Leanna Ferguson, Blaine Casper Foster, Cooper James Foster, all of Ottawa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Janis worked at Platners Plastics and was a seamstress for two years at HD Lee in Ottawa. She owned and operated a gift basket business, Baskets of Blessings.

Janis was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Ottawa. She brought beauty into the community with her talents by creating silk flower arrangements for weddings and celebrations. Janis loved crafts, scrapbooking and was a volunteer at the ECKAN, receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in the late 1990s. She also volunteered for New Beginnings in Ottawa, often decorating for their meeting room. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Janis will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.