BURR OAK — Marcella Joy (Matousek) Ost was born July 16, 1927 on the family farm near rural Esbon, Kansas to John and Hattie (Hajny) Matousek and passed away May 22, 2020 at Hilltop Lodge Nursing Home in Beloit, Kansas at the age of 92 years.

Marcella grew up on the family farm and graduated from Mankato High School and Brown Mackie College in Salina, Kansas. On August 3, 1947, she married Arden Ost at her parents’ home near Esbon. Marcella worked alongside Arden on the family farm, O.D.O., Inc., and Ost Cattle Company with their children and their spouses.

Marcella was a member of the United Methodist Church in Burr Oak and a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Emory Clemons Unit #263. She was active in the local United Methodist Women (UMW) organization. She made countless quilts and attended numerous activities for her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arden, daughter Diana Dethloff, brother and sister-in-law Milo and Doris Matousek.

Survivors include her son LaVon Ost and wife Judy of Burr Oak, Kansas; son-in-law Mike Dethloff of Mankato, Kansas; granddaughter Marcie Stegman and husband Mike of Trenton, Missouri; granddaughter Lisa Dethloff of Olathe, Kansas; grandson Kevin Ost and wife Nikki of Mankato, Kansas; granddaughter Barbara Jones and husband Colby of Olathe, Kansas; great-grandchildren Megan Stegman of Omaha, Nebraska and fiancé Cody Heiman; Heidi Stegman of Lawrence, Kansas and fiancé Bryce Kohake; Joe Stegman of Atchison, Kansas; Meili Ost of Mankato, Kansas and David and Arden Jones of Olathe, Kansas.

Family will have a private grave side service with a Memorial Services to be determined at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to Burr Oak United Methodist Church or American Legion Auxiliary Emory Clemons Unit #263. Condolences may be sent to www.melbymortuary.com. Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements.