Cynthia Tucker Jamieson, of Frisco, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all that knew and loved her. She was born on November 29, 1941 in McPherson, Kansas to Henry Vee Tucker and Irene Eldridge.

Cindy graduated from William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. After raising young children, she led a successful career in outside sales and real estate. A consummate hostess, she loved entertaining and making spaces beautiful by decorating. Cindy had exquisite taste in jewelry and eventually created a prolific collection of her own design to both wear and sell. Cindy's career took her to Santa Fe, Denver and Tulsa before she returned to Texas to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Full of life, she made friends everywhere she went.

Visiting Cuchara, Colorado has been a tradition of the Tucker family for six generations. Cindy's summer cabin held a special place in her heart as a retreat to connect with family and friends. From hat parties, July 4th celebrations, a game of checkers to quiet reflections by the steam, Cuchara valley was Cindy's home away from home.

Cindy was involved in many charitable and volunteer activities. She was particularly dedicated to her local Rotary and PEO chapters.

Cindy was beautiful inside and out, loving, fiercely loyal and made the people in her life feel special. Her children valued her unconditional love and friendship. She attracted many friends and admirers with her vivacious spirit and easy laughter.

Cynthia Jamieson is survived by her two children, Jennifer Dawn Jamieson of Colleyville TX, Kyle Tucker Jamieson and his wife Erin Rae Jamieson and their four children, Jessica Lynn Jamieson, Logan Tanner McCoy, Tucker Vee Jamieson and Annabelle Elizabeth McCoy of Bedford, TX; her sisters Gloria Tucker Rennie and her husband Raymond M. Rennie of Norman, OK and their three children Edward Tucker Cokely, Evan Morgan Rennie and Colin Mathew Rennie and her sister Pamela Suzanne Tucker and her wife Alison Goodgame Tucker and their two children Savanna Vee Tucker and Harrison Vee Tucker of Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her mother Irene Eldridge, her father H. Vee Tucker, her stepmother Norma Jean Tucker and sister Vanessa Vee Tucker.

A celebration of life will be held in the coming months.

