Larry L. Hunt passed away on June 10, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 83. He was born March 17, 1937 in Wellington, Kansas to Merlin and Thelma (Reeves) Hunt. He grew up on a farm South of Wellington, attended country school, then graduated in 1955 from Wellington High School. Larry proudly served his country for two years in the U.S. Army. He was employed most of his working career by the Santa Fe Railroad and spent some earlier years in the local aircraft industry.

Larry kept his family farm, doing his own farming until recent years. He loved gardening, fishing and feeding his pet catfish in the pond at the farm. He enjoyed fixing things, playing pool, gambling at the casino, working out in his basement and good times with his family and many friends at the Legion. He was a member of St. Anthony/St. Rose Catholic Church and the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Bernadine; son, Gregory Hunt and his wife Rachel of Wichita; son, Russell Hunt and his wife Lynn of Grovespring, Missouri; daughter, Amy Hunt of Wichita; brother, Gerald Hunt and his wife Bobbie of Merced, California, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In light of the pandemic, the family will hold a private service.

Memorials have been established in his name with the American Legion Post #90 or St. Anthony/St. Rose Catholic Church. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.

To share a memory, leave a condolence or sign his digital tribute wall, visit www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Cornejo|Day Funeral Home & Crematory, 1030 Mission Road, Wellington, Kansas.