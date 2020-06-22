OBERLIN — Elizabeth Anne "Beth" Cooper passed away February 27, 2020. Born in Norton, Kansas on June 4, 1962 to Darlene Lee Strickland and Bill Wilson.

Preceding Beth in death were her parents, Darlene Lee and Roy Blaine "Skeet" Strickland; son, Ian Jacob Hoft, brothers, Lawrence Lee Smith and Rodney Eugene Strickland.

Survivors: son, Aaron Young Hoft; grandchildren, Noah Eugene Douglas; Oliver Kaden Wray; Lillian Elizabeth Hoft; her sister, Laura (Dennis) Gilhousen; brother, Charles Smith (Sue); sister, Rhonda (Strickland) Smiley (Charisse Sparks); sister-in-law, Sandy Smith.

Celebration of Life: June 27, 2020, 11am at the Norton Eagles Aerie.

Memorials would be greatly appreciated.

Pauls Funeral Home has established an Elizabeth A Cooper Memorial Fund, 121 N. Penn Avenue, Oberlin, Kansas 67749.