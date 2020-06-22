CLAY CENTER — Stephen Dean Johnson 70, was born in Wichita, KS the son of Richard and Elizabeth (Hart) Johnson, on April 10, 1950. He died June 5, 2020. He attended the University of Kansas for two years and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kansas State University. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors: Sister: Diana and husband Steve Nelson of Lawrence, KS

Services: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Clay Center Covenant Church, Clay Center, KS

Memorials: Clay Center Zoo c/o the funeral home

