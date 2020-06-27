Augusta – Autumn "Rosie" Bohannon, 37, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Autumn was born on Saturday, February 5, 1983 in Wichita, Kansas to Carl E. and Donna (Kennedy) Wells. She was raised in Douglass where she attended her entire education. Autumn was an OGP Department Manager at the Walmart in Derby. She loved all of her co-workers with her heart, her job was a blessing to her. Autumn was a caring individual who loved everyone. She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Autumn spent all of her free time investing into her kids. She was their biggest cheerleader. Autumn never missed an opportunity to support her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Family was the most important thing to her.

Autumn is survived by her husband of 14 years Michael; children Breanna, Lucas, Christopher and Haley; grandchildren Ava and Delilah; her parents Carl and Donna of Douglass; siblings Damian (Nikki) Wells of Wichita, Amber (Rick) Braddy of Ward, AR, Tyson Wells of Douglass, Echo (Rob) Nevarez of Wichita, and Rian (Kenny) Bascombe of Augusta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Autumn is preceded in death by her grandparents James and Edith Kennedy, Carl and Carolyn Wells and her uncle Doug Kennedy.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 27 from 3:00-6:00 p.m.at Dunsford Funeral Home in Augusta.

Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Freedom Church in Augusta.

The family wishes in lieu of flowers that Memorial Contributions be made to Freedom Church www.freedomchurchks.com/give or Adopt a Child NF Camp GiftProcessing@ctf.org .

