Alvah W. Toney

Age 75

Of El Dorado

Alvah’s life began on March 18, 1945 in Pearl River, LA; the son of Coston and Geneve (Stafford). He was united in marriage to Shirley Hicks on July 17, 1982 in Covington, LA. Alvah enjoyed working with his hands and repaired radiators and small block engines in the automotive field. He loved gardening but he especially had a love for music. He played both the fiddle and banjo and loved Bluegrass music. His greatest joy was spending time with his family which includes his children Maurice Sharp of El Dorado, Nan (Duane) Ehret of El Dorado, Randall (Cindy) Sharp of Goddard and Vivian (Doug) Adair of El Dorado; grandchildren Johnny, Gator, Tonya, James, Heather, Roseanna, Jonathan, Dustin, Risha, Sunde and Sierra; 31 great grandchildren and half-sister Connie Burns as well as several nieces and nephews.

Alvah passed away on June 21, 2020 in Derby, KS.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, grandson Nicholas, sister Gloria Asher and his parents.

A memorial service was held at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home on Friday June 26 at 3pm.

Memorial contributions in Alvah's name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.