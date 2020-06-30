Al Gannon

Age 77

Of Leon

Alfred "Al" L. Gannon’s life began on September 12, 1942 in Tologa, OK; the son of William and Florence (Green) Gannon. Al graduated from Leon High School and was united in marriage to Barbara Ades on June 25, 1961 in Leon. He was a hard worker and provided for his family at Losh Motor Company and then at the Bluestem Schools as their Transportation Supervisor where he retired after 24years. His students and their safety was his number one priority. He enjoyed working with his hands and crafted stained glass, worked with wood and in later years did machine embroidery. He was a big teddy bear with a sweet and stubborn streak. His greatest joy in life was his family, which includes his wife Barbara of Leon; children Terry "Tree" (Stephanie) Gannon of Andover, David "Spider" (Melisa) Gannon of Augusta, Kevin "Frog" (Jina) Gannon of El Dorado; grandchildren Jenna, Josh, Jenni, Justin, Janessa, Savannah and Spencer; two great-grandchildren; siblings Bill Gannon, Steve Gannon, Pam Hutchinson, Helen Huffman and Mary Bridgman.

Al passed away on June 27, 2020 at his home in Leon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Joyce Brenner, Alberta Tuders and Terry and Larry Gannon.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7 on Wednesday, July 1 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 10 am at Leon Christian Church.

Memorial contributions in Al’s name may be directed to the USD 205 Bluestem Transportation Department. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Al at www.carlsoncolonial.com