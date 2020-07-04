Salina-- Merlin E. Middleton, 89, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Thursday, July 2nd, 2020.

Merlin was born in Waukegan, Illinois on March 24, 1931, a son of the late Margaret Katherine (Duncan) and James Kent Middleton.

On September 23, 1950, Merlin married Betty Clark in Kansas City, Kansas.

Survivors include three daughters, Peggy Krummen, (Ralph), of Minneapolis, Kansas, Debbie Odell, of Overland Park, Kansas, Candy Gish, (Tim), of Kansas City, Kansas; two sons, Kenneth Middleton, (Chris), of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Rick Middleton, of Bennington, Kansas. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.

Merlin is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; twin boys, Timmy and Tommy born June 5th, 1954, and grandson, Tristan Kuritz.

Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interim Hospice, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.

