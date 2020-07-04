SMITH CENTER – Robert Ott Rethorst age 93 passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Osborne County Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM July 8, 2020 at the Smith Center United Methodist Church.

A public visitation held on July 8, 2020 from 5-7PM at the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Stafford Cemetery in Stafford, KS.

The family would like memorial contributions be made to the Smith County Memorial Hospital and can be sent in care of the mortuary.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center, KS.

www.simmons-rentschler.com