Salina-- Ron Boyer passed peacefully at his home on May 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held to honor Mr. Boyer on Saturday, July 11th at 10:30AM at the First Church of the Nazarene in Salina, KS. Lunch will follow the service.
Salina-- Ron Boyer passed peacefully at his home on May 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held to honor Mr. Boyer on Saturday, July 11th at 10:30AM at the First Church of the Nazarene in Salina, KS. Lunch will follow the service.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.