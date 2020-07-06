Terry Nard Hawkins

CARL JUNCTION, MO - Terry Nard Hawkins, age 62, died on July 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 22, 1958 to Marvin and Henrietta Hawkins in Garden City, KS.

He attended K-12 Deerfield Public School, Dodge City Community College where he received an Associate Degree. He graduated from Pittsburg State University with his BS in Secondary Education.

He was a sports enthusiast participating in football, basketball, track and baseball. As a result of his love of sports, his intentions were to become a coach in a high school sports program. He began working at Marrone’s in Pittsburg in 1981 as a food salesman. He married Suzanne Pew on June 7, 2008.

Terry is survived by his wife, parents, and daughters, Jennifer Johnston and husband Blake of Fayetteville, AR; Tarah Cuppett and husband Thomas of Frontenac, KS; Shelby Taylor and husband Brandon of Pittsburg, KS; stepchildren Eric Pew of Kansas City, MO; and Janelle Pew of Arcadia, KS; three granddaughters, Lark Johnston, Kinley and Bristol Cuppett, and one brother Tim Hawkins and wife Jacque of Garden City.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., July 10, 2020, at the Opolis Christian Bible Church 2nd & Maple Street, Opolis KS. The family will receive friends July 9, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brenner Mortuary. Burial will be at a later date in Alpena, AR. The family suggests memorials to Opolis Christian Bible Church. The service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mr. Hawkins obituary page.