Olathe--Chris Allan Cole, 58, of Olathe, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1961 to Allan and Connie Cole in Colby, Kansas.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM MT at Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland with Pastor Brent Flanders officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are designated to the Chris Cole Memorial Fund and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland was entrusted with local arrangements.